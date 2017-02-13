Scores of schools close through at least Tuesday as Oroville evacuation continues

Dozens of schools in evacuation areas throughout Yuba, Sutter and Butte counties are expected to remain closed at least through Tuesday.
Many districts were already scheduled to be closed Monday in observance of President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. Although most say they will remain closed Tuesday, many won’t reopen until notified by authorities that the area is safe.
In Yuba County, all schools and offices within Marysville Joint Unified will be closed at least through Tuesday, according to the district website.
“We will notify parents when it is safe for their students to return to school,” said a statement on the website. “We will also notify staff when they are to return to work.”
The Plumas Lake Elementary School district says it will remain closed until authorities remove the evacuation order.
The Wheatland School District will remain closed through Tuesday, and won’t reopen until the area is determined to be safe, according to its website. Wheatland is under voluntary evacuation.
“Many of our staff and students have been evacuated and are not in the area,” the website stated. “We will notify parents and staff when it is safe to return to school again.”
Wheatland Union High School District officials could not be reached for comment.
Comptonville Unified School District in north Yuba County was not affected by the evacuation.
Ten school districts in Sutter County were already scheduled to be closed Monday in observance of Lincoln’s birthday. Several reported on their websites they will remain closed Tuesday due to the Oroville spillway emergency: Yuba City and Live Oak unified school districts and Browns Elementary School District.
The Butte County Office of Education website cited a dozen closed school districts in the county evacuation area: Bangor Union Elementary School District; Biggs Unified School District; Durham Unified School District; Feather Falls Union Elementary School District; Golden Feather Union Elementary School District; Gridley Unified School District; Manzanita Elementary School District; Oroville Elementary School District; Oroville Union High School District; Palermo Union Elementary School District; Pioneer Union Elementary School District; and Thermalito Union Elementary School District.
Chico Unified School District and Paradise Unified School District were not affected.
