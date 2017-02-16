Sacramento school leaders want your feedback before hiring next superintendent

Sacramento City Unified School District trustees will hold seven town hall meetings over the next four weeks to hear what residents want in their next superintendent.
The first session is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at C.K. McClatchy High School.
Superintendent Jose Banda last month announced he would leave at the close of the current school year, a timetable that coincides with the end of his three-year district contract.
School Board President Jay Hansen has said he hopes a superintendent can be hired before Banda’s departure to simplify transfer of duties. The district has 43,000 students at nearly 80 campuses and 4,200 employees.
Hansen said in a prepared statement Thursday that he wants the next district chief to be familiar with Sacramento and/or Northern California and the communities the district serves.
“He or she must be able to turn the district’s strategic vision into action,” Hansen said. In addition to the meetings, the district is seeking public feedback via an online at www.scusd.edu/superintendent-search.
All town hall meetings will last two hours and start at 6 p.m. Here are the dates and locations:
▪ Tuesday, McClatchy High Library, 3066 Freeport Blvd.
▪ Feb. 27, Hiram Johnson High School Small Theater, 6879 14th Ave.
▪ March 1, John F. Kennedy High School Small Theater, 6715 Gloria Drive
▪ March 7, Rosemont High School Library, 9594 Kiefer Blvd.
▪ March 8, Will C. Wood Middle School Cafeteria, 6201 Lemon Hill Ave.
▪ March 9, Luther Burbank High School Cafeteria, 3500 Florin Road
▪ March 14, American Legion High School Cafeteria, 3801 Broadway
Loretta Kalb: 916-321-1073, @LorettaSacBee
Comments