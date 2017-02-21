Georgia Tech engineering dean Gary May chosen as next UC Davis chancellor

Georgia Tech engineering dean Gary May has been chosen as the next UC Davis chancellor, University of California President Janet Napolitano announced Tuesday.
UC regents are scheduled to vote Thursday on terms of May’s appointment. May would start Aug. 1 as UC Davis’ seventh chancellor.
Former Chancellor Linda P.B. Katehi resigned in August after an investigation found she violated multiple university policies but cleared her of the most serious allegations related to nepotism and misuse of student funds. Katehi, who led the school for seven years, misled Napolitano and the media about her role in hiring outside firms to enhance her online reputation, investigators determined.
May, 52, has served as Georgia Tech’s chief academic officer as engineering dean, according to Napolitano’s office. The St. Louis native would become UC Davis’ first African American chancellor.
May was selected from a pool of 525 applicants. The search committee’s requirements for the new leader included a vision for continuing the school’s rise in national and international rankings; embodying a visible and accessible leadership style; increasing commitment to diversity; building bridges between UC Davis, Davis and Sacramento; and ensuring that all members of the campus community feel consulted and fully engaged.
“Gary May is a dynamic leader and an accomplished scholar and engineer with a passion for helping others succeed,” Napolitano said in a statement. “He was chosen from an extraordinarily talented pool of candidates because I believe he’s the right person to guide UC Davis to even greater heights, advancing academic and research initiatives, building a stronger community with students, faculty, and staff, and furthering relations with the larger Davis and Sacramento areas.”
May has ties to the UC system. He obtained master’s and doctorate degrees from UC Berkeley in 1988 and 1991, respectively, according to the announcement.
As a leader, he said he has placed particular emphasis on ensuring access to underrepresented students in science fields.
“In my classes and early in my career, it always concerned me how few people like me there were,” May said in a statement. “By that I don’t mean smart or determined or curious people. I mean African Americans, and people of color in general, and also women. That’s when I became interested in finding ways to ensure equal access to education and opportunity. We need to nurture talent, for the good of the individual and for the benefit of us all.”
Interim Chancellor Ralph Hexter, the school’s provost, will continue to lead UC Davis until May takes over. He has led the school since Katehi was placed last April on administrative leave.
Katehi will return as a full-time faculty member this fall after a yearlong paid sabbatical at her chancellor salary of $424,360.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
