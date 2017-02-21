Georgia Tech engineering dean Gary May chosen as next UC Davis chancellor

0:53 Man arrested after barricading himself in Sacramento home for several hours Pause

1:43 Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center

2:41 Dazion Flenaugh quickly goes from calm to agitated in back of Sacramento police cruiser (explicit language)

3:13 Sacramento blues musician arraigned

0:25 Tower Bridge closed after driver claims to have bomb

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

0:34 Witness describes wires running into gas tank as bomb threat closes Tower Bridge

2:00 How police shootings and protests are leading to reform measures