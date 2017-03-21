McClatchy High boosters say district must improve long-neglected athletic fields

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years Pause

1:38 Davis Chancellor Katehi traveled extensively at UC expense

0:50 With 'hocus pocus,' Jerry Brown optimistic about delayed Caltrain project

1:12 Does California owe taxpayers a rebate?

0:10 Rain pelts south Sacramento area

2:14 Sacramento region prepares for a tough allergy season

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

0:20 Car fire in midtown parking garage quickly extinguished

0:23 Showers flood 46th Street in East Sacramento