Sacramento New Technology charter renewal threatened by insolvency, other challenges

0:42 State schools chief Tom Torlakson salutes Sacramento district as 'safe haven' Pause

0:29 Sacramento teachers march over contract dispute

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

3:21 Auschwitz survivor Bernard Marks: 'I tell this story so we don't repeat it'

1:38 Davis Chancellor Katehi traveled extensively at UC expense

0:15 Woman falls off Foresthill Bridge taking selfie

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

1:06 See a Family "Escape Trump's America"

0:55 Democrats should work with Republicans to find road repair solution, GOP lawmaker says