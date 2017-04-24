American flag making a comeback at UC Davis senate meetings?

The American flag may again be mandatory at UC Davis student senate meetings.

On Thursday, student senate President Josh Dalavai vetoed a controversial April 13 resolution that made flying the American flag optional at meetings.

The student senate of the Associated Students, University of California, Davis will meet Thursday to hear Dalavai present his arguments for the veto. The senate will then vote on whether they support the veto or the resolution that makes the flag optional, according to university spokeswoman Dana Topousis.

The veto came after conservative blogs denounced the student senate for the resolution, which they say “banned,” “banished” or “dropped” the flag. The controversy also generated a lot of negative email to the student senate and a few threats.

Senator Jose Antonio Meneses previously told The Bee that the resolution was not political and that he had introduced the resolution to ensure the student government is following federal law, which he says doesn’t allow an organization to mandate displaying the flag.

The resolution passed with only two senators in opposition.

It prompted numerous offers of flag donations after fraternities and veterans organizations. Topousis confirmed that a flag was on display at Thursday’s meeting.

She stressed that the administration does not have a position on the issue, which is being handled by student government.