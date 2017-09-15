One of nation’s best public universities sits in our backyard, survey says

Sacramento-area residents looking for a top public university to attend don’t have to go far, according to a national report.

University of California, Davis, ranks 12th on U.S. News & World Report’s recent survey of top public schools. It’s tied with University of Wisconsin-Madison on a list of 132 schools.

The top 10 public schools list includes five other UC campuses, including Berkeley at No. 1.

Both UC Davis and UW-Madison rank 46th overall among national universities. Princeton leads all national universities on the report.

By the numbers

A breakdown of UC Davis’ ranks:

7: Biological/agricultural at schools where highest degree is doctorate (Iowa State is No. 1).

17: Best undergraduate teaching (Princeton).

18: Best colleges for veterans (Stanford).

30: Best undergraduate engineering programs (Massachusetts Institute of Technology).

39: High school counselor rankings (Harvard).