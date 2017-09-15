One of nation’s best public universities sits in our backyard, survey says

More Videos

Take animated tour of Science Complex scheduled to open in June 2019 at Sac State

Take animated tour of Science Complex scheduled to open in June 2019 at Sac State

'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office

'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office

Take a look inside CSU Sacramento's first dance concert of the year

Take a look inside CSU Sacramento's first dance concert of the year

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue'

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue'

Watch Placer County Sheriff's detectives arrest two wanted criminals outside the Auburn Safeway

Watch Placer County Sheriff's detectives arrest two wanted criminals outside the Auburn Safeway

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms

Resident comes home to shocking news of triple homicide in West Sacramento

Resident comes home to shocking news of triple homicide in West Sacramento

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide

James Nelson speaks after being released from jail

James Nelson speaks after being released from jail

  Watch UC Davis law students get hands on experience in the immigration clinic

    UC Davis law student Apurva Behal has worked in the school's Immigration Law Clinic for the last year, representing clients as they fight detention and deportation. For Behal, the hands on experience that she has gotten has been an invaluable help towards her future career plans.

UC Davis law student Apurva Behal has worked in the school's Immigration Law Clinic for the last year, representing clients as they fight detention and deportation. For Behal, the hands on experience that she has gotten has been an invaluable help towards her future career plans. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee
UC Davis law student Apurva Behal has worked in the school's Immigration Law Clinic for the last year, representing clients as they fight detention and deportation. For Behal, the hands on experience that she has gotten has been an invaluable help towards her future career plans. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee

Education

One of nation’s best public universities sits in our backyard, survey says

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

September 15, 2017 6:13 PM

Sacramento-area residents looking for a top public university to attend don’t have to go far, according to a national report.

University of California, Davis, ranks 12th on U.S. News & World Report’s recent survey of top public schools. It’s tied with University of Wisconsin-Madison on a list of 132 schools.

The top 10 public schools list includes five other UC campuses, including Berkeley at No. 1.

Both UC Davis and UW-Madison rank 46th overall among national universities. Princeton leads all national universities on the report.

By the numbers

A breakdown of UC Davis’ ranks:

7: Biological/agricultural at schools where highest degree is doctorate (Iowa State is No. 1).

17: Best undergraduate teaching (Princeton).

18: Best colleges for veterans (Stanford).

30: Best undergraduate engineering programs (Massachusetts Institute of Technology).

39: High school counselor rankings (Harvard).

Take animated tour of Science Complex scheduled to open in June 2019 at Sac State

Take animated tour of Science Complex scheduled to open in June 2019 at Sac State

'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office

'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office

Take a look inside CSU Sacramento's first dance concert of the year

Take a look inside CSU Sacramento's first dance concert of the year

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue'

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue'

Watch Placer County Sheriff's detectives arrest two wanted criminals outside the Auburn Safeway

Watch Placer County Sheriff's detectives arrest two wanted criminals outside the Auburn Safeway

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms

Resident comes home to shocking news of triple homicide in West Sacramento

Resident comes home to shocking news of triple homicide in West Sacramento

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide

James Nelson speaks after being released from jail

James Nelson speaks after being released from jail

  These two UC Davis grads hope to make gene editing quicker, easier

    UC Davis graduates Arshia Firouzi and Gurkern Sufi hope their gene editing tool transforms research used to genetically modify animals for human disease research.

These two UC Davis grads hope to make gene editing quicker, easier

UC Davis graduates Arshia Firouzi and Gurkern Sufi hope their gene editing tool transforms research used to genetically modify animals for human disease research.

Sammy Caiola

