More than half of California students miss English standard. Even more fail at math.

More Videos 1:04 She graduated from Berkeley and teaches 7th grade math. Next year, she could lose her job. Pause 1:59 Transgender children often know they are different 'at a really young' age, psychiatrist says 1:18 Bay Area toll bridge robbers caught on camera 0:42 Fire at Land Park's Funderland 0:21 'Run, Bernie, run,' San Francisco crowd chants 1:23 Trump: Kneeling during national anthem 'disgraceful' 0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:42 Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 0:42 U.S. Border Patrol begins building prototype walls near Mexican border 2:43 How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Stuck on a problem? Carmichael principal goes to the wall to inspire students during testing Josh Costa, principal of Thomas Kelly Elementary School in Carmichael, found a way to help motivate students and ease their anxiety as they prepared for annual state assessment testing on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Josh Costa, principal of Thomas Kelly Elementary School in Carmichael, found a way to help motivate students and ease their anxiety as they prepared for annual state assessment testing on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. San Juan Unified School District

Josh Costa, principal of Thomas Kelly Elementary School in Carmichael, found a way to help motivate students and ease their anxiety as they prepared for annual state assessment testing on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. San Juan Unified School District