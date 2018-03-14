Live updates: Students in Sacramento area join national walkout against gun violence

Young protesters have begun marching out of classes at Sacramento-area elementary, middle and high schools, as well as universities, in solidarity with thousands of other students protesting gun violence in the National School Walkout.

Walkouts are occurring across the region, from Davis to Fair Oaks. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has joined Hiram Johnson High School students marching, while state Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Senate leader Kevin de León are at C.K. McClatchy High School.

A student activism movement against gun violence has swept the nation after the Valentine's Day shooting that left 17 people dead and 17 more injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The walkouts were expected to last 17 minutes as a nod to the fallen.

Scenes from Bella Vista High School in Fair Oaks

The Bee's Diana Lambert provided a live Facebook stream from Bella Vista High School this morning, as seen above. Bella Vista was the scene of one of the largest student demonstrations in the region today.

Bella Vista student leader John Lozo took over The Bee's Instagram account at our request this morning to provide images and video from the Fair Oaks campus. Hundreds of students participated in the walkout there.

Students across the region, from Dixon to Shingle Springs, walk out

The Bee has compiled images and video here from more than 15 schools from Dixon to Shingle Springs based on Snapchat video students posted this morning.

McClatchy High: "Today we have stood up and said 'enough is enough'"

McClatchy High School in Sacramento drew much of the local media attention as two of the state's most powerful politicians - Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León - appeared as part of the student walkout event.

Before the 10 a.m. walkout, the school put 17 desks and chairs on display on the front steps to represent the 17 victims of the Parkland massacre.

About 500 McClatchy High School students walked out of class and held a 17-minute moment of silence. Supported by school leaders and political leaders, students said they no longer will tolerate a lack of action by lawmakers after mass shootings.

"There have been too many unnecessary deaths due to gun violence, and today we have stood up and said 'enough is enough,'" McClatchy student and walkout organizer Maya Steinhart said.

- Billy Kobin

'It shows we do have a voice'

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg joins students at Hiram Johnson High School in Sacramento in honoring the Parkland victims and calling for an end to gun violence. Ryan Lillis rlillis@sacbee.com

Students at Sacramento’s Hiram Johnson High School quietly filed into an enclosed walkway, where 17 desks decorated with flowers, books and the names of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas victims were lined up in a straight line. The event felt more like a vigil than a protest, as students bowed their heads as the names of the shooting victims were read.

“This event is strictly for honoring the students (who died),” Hiram Johnson student body president Serena Rainer said. Mayor Darrell Steinberg, city schools Superintendent Jorge Aguilar, school board president Jessie Ryan and City Councilman Eric Guerra attended the event.

“A lot of our students feel that they don’t have a voice,” Rainer said. “The mayor is here, the superintendent is here. It shows that we do have a voice.” Steinberg closed his eyes as students spoke, bowing his head.

“What you’re doing here today, peacefully and with great dignity and with great strength, is saying with a collective voice: ‘No more victims, no more broken hearted communities and families,’” the mayor told the students. “And you know, tears are a good thing, emotion and passion is a good thing.”

Aguilar and school district officials had helped organize walkout events like the one at Hiram Johnson. Students who left campus or remained out of class for more than 17 minutes faced getting tagged with an unexcused absence.

When the 17 minutes were over, students filed back into their classrooms. None were seeing leaving campus. Many students hugged one another and posed for photographs with the mayor.

“It was our hope that it would be done in a safe matter and I think that’s what you’re seeing,” Aguilar said. “These 17 minutes were very special for our students.”

- Ryan Lillis

Davis High School students walk out for 17 minutes

Students gathered in front of the All Student Center after walking out of class. pic.twitter.com/56wyfYGED7 — The HUB (@dhshub) March 14, 2018

At Davis High School, hundreds of students gathered outside during the walkout, according to student-run online publication The Hub.

Democratic lawmakers walk out of Capitol to protest gun violence

CA Assembly Democrats, staff members and young people walk out of the Capitol and stand in silence in solidarity with national school walk-out. pic.twitter.com/Ftz5hpOO6e — Taryn Luna (@TarynLuna) March 14, 2018

Nearly three dozen state legislators walked out of the Capitol and stood in silence to support the national walkout on Wednesday morning. Legislative employees and a group of students visiting Sacramento from Riverside joined the demonstration.

"We know that this is a movement that is really taking hold amongst the youth in our country and we wanted to show that we were in solidarity with them," said Assemblyman Richard Bloom, D-Santa Monica, who helped organize the Capitol event.

- Taryn Luna

Sylvan Middle School in Citrus Heights on brief lockdown

As students nationwide protest gun violence, Sylvan Middle School went on a brief lockdown after sounds of gunshots were reportedly near the Citrus Heights campus, according to police. That report was later deemed to be unfounded.

There were no injuries and kids are safe, Citrus Heights police reported at 10:36 a.m.

Granite Bay students walk out of class

The Walkout had a tremendous amount of support today at GBHS pic.twitter.com/4BqsBEmA7a — Granite Bay Today (@GraniteBayToday) March 14, 2018

The Granite Bay High School student publication Granite Bay Today reports a "tremendous amount of support" during the national walkout.

Students were holding signs, such as "There comes a time when silence is betrayal," and speaking through megaphones, based on pictures posted on Twitter.

1,000 are expected outside NRA office on Capitol Mall

555 Capitol Mall is home to an NRA office in Sacramento and site of what's expected to be the city's largest protest on the National Student Walkout day. Anita Chabria achabria@sacbee.com

Winter Minisee, a student organizer for a Sacramento protest outside an NRA office on Capitol Mall, came all the way from Riverside to the capital city.

"It was the perfect place to be heard," she said.

Police have blocked roads around 555 Capitol Mall in preparation for the 10 a.m. protest.

- Anita Chabria

Hiram Johnson High School honors Parkland victims





Students at Hiram Johnson High School in Sacramento, Calif., line up 17 desks with the names of victims from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre. Ryan Lillis rlillis@sacbee.com

Students at Hiram Johnson High School in Sacramento placed flowers, books and name placards on 17 desks to honor the victims of the Parkland shootings.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Sacramento City Unified Superintendent Jorge Aguilar are on hand for the walkout at Hiram Johnson.

- Ryan Lillis