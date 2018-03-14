This district in a liberal California city marked down the names of student protesters

Students from Dixon to Roseville were among those nationwide who walked out of class Wednesday for 17 minutes in response to last month's student massacre in Parkland, Fla.

One local community you might have assumed would embrace the protest took down students' names and gave them unexcused absences.

School officials in Davis, a college town that's one of the state's most liberal cities, told students in advance they would get a mark on their attendance record if they chose to walk out Wednesday.

Some 400 students at Davis Senior High School and dozens of middle and elementary students did it anyway, said Maria Clayton, a spokeswoman for the Davis Joint Union School District.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"It wasn’t school-planned," said Clayton. "It was a student-led walkout."

She said the district respected their First Amendment right, but added the expressing that right came with consequences. She said it wasn’t like a school pep rally.

"When we are taking about political activism, we have a responsibility to remain neutral."

Moments before the walkout was set to begin, Sacramento lobbyist Erin Niemela got texts from two of her kids enrolled in Davis schools.

While one from her elementary school student informed her students were “doing a walkout,” the one from her high school junior was asking for permission.

Niemela said her daughter had her full permission to leave class for 17 minutes.

"I am proud of our kids for opposing gun violence and I’m proud of our kids exercising their free speech rights," Niemela said.

Davis ranks 20th among California’s most liberal cities based on party registration. Niemela said that because student leaders informed school officials of the plan, the planned protest should have been treated more like an on-campus rally than a dangerous threat to student safety.

“It contradicts everything we’re teaching them. They are exercising their right to free speech. They are doing it in a peaceful way. It’s a textbook responsible exercise of free speech.”

Davis City Councilwoman Rochelle Swanson said her son was among those who heeded the school's warning.

"A vast number of his friends (and he) didn’t walk out because they didn’t want that 'ding' on their record," said Swanson, whose son is a sophomore at the high school.

She said she doesn't want encourage students to walk out frequently but was disappointed in the district response and said the walkout was a nationally recognized event worthy of student participation.

"I don’t want to throw stones," said Swanson, "but I think there were tools to accommodate our students that wanted to engage."