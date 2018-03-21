Hundreds walk out of McClatchy High to protest handling of gang rape and sex harassment cases

Hundreds of students walked out of classes at McClatchy High School in Sacramento this morning to protest how the school’s administration has dealt with sexual harassment claims at the school, including a case involving an alleged gang rape at an off-campus party.

The student march came three days after The Sacramento Bee reported on a former student who alleged she was gang raped by classmates in 2016 and that her claims were improperly handled by administrators and a school resource officer. She said she was asked to leave the campus for the remainder of the spring 2016 semester while her assailants were allowed to remain.

Student organizers said additional sexual harassment problems have surfaced since The Bee's story, and they were outraged by the way in which such cases have been handled.

Students today asked the district to meet with them about changing school policy.

The march came one week after McClatchy students participated in the national school walkout to show support for victims of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting and to demonstrate against gun violence on campuses.

While last week's walkout was sanctioned by the Sacramento City Unified School District, the administration warned parents Tuesday that any unauthorized time spent outside of class would be considered an unexcused absence.