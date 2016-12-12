Sutter expands urgent care clinic offerings with Folsom location

People needing quick medical attention now have the option of skipping the emergency room and instead visiting a new Sutter Medical Foundation Urgent Care Clinic in Folsom.
The new 3,700-square-foot facility in the Folsom Medical Plaza on Bidwell Street began offering services Monday in family medicine, pediatrics, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology. The outpatient clinic, which is open weeknights, weekends and holidays, has eight exam rooms and an on-site laboratory. The clinic does not take appointments and accepts most major health plans.
Urgent care clinics are intended to serve patients whose ailments are too severe for a walk-in clinic, which treats sprains, mild fevers and other minor issues, but not serious enough to warrant a trip to the emergency room. Walk-in and urgent care clinics are one strategy for alleviating the burden on the region’s emergency rooms, which have become increasingly crowded. Emergency department use grew 14 percent statewide and 33 percent in Sacramento County between 2006 and 2011, according to the latest figures from the Hospital Council of Northern and Central California.
Earlier this year, the Sutter Medical Foundation opened its first three walk-in clinics in Elk Grove, El Dorado Hills and Roseville. The new Folsom facility is the eighth Sutter urgent care clinic in the Sacramento region.
Sammy Caiola: 916-321-1636, @SammyCaiola
Sutter Urgent Care Folsom
Where: 2575 E. Bidwell St. Suite 160 in Folsom
Hours: Monday through Friday from 1 to 8:30 p.m., and weekends and holidays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m
Contact: 916-817-3730
Comments