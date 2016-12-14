Formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva meet for first time after separation

Twin sisters Erika and Eva Sandoval, of Antelope, meet for the first time on Dec. 12 since their conjoined bodies were successfully separated in a risky surgery the week before at the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.
‘It was such a thrill for us to see the girls next to one another again,’ said their mother, Aida Sandoval. The 2-year-old twins, from Antelope, California, once shared a liver, bladder, some intestinal tract and a third leg, but now each girl has a full set of organs and one leg of her own.
Formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval are reunited for the first time since their separation surgery. Members of the girls’ care team positioned Erika’s bed so that their mother, Aida Sandoval, could pick up 2-year-old Erika from her bed and place her next to her sister, Eva. The reunion was Monday, December 12, 2016 in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.
Erika and Eva Sandoval had remained in their own hospital beds at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford since they were separated on December 6, 2016. They shared a large room but could not see each other well.
Once lying in the same bed, the girls looked toward one another and within seconds Eva extended her hand toward her sister and took a red truck from Erika's hand. Parents and medical staff in the room laughed at the typical sister behavior. While conjoined, Eva, the larger of the two girls, often pried toys and books from her sister’s hands or dragged her around while they crawled.
Erika and Eva Sandoval are both doing well, according to their doctors at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford. The medical team is monitoring both twins to ensure they receive appropriate pain medication and that their wounds are healing well.
Formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval, separated on December 6, 2016, are getting better day by day and becoming more playful and interactive with their family, according to their medical team at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.
Erika and Eva's father, Arturo Sandoval carries Erika back to her bed after the reunion.
Erika and Eva Sandoval were next to each other for about 20 minutes before Erika was moved back to her own bed. They are expected to continue recovering from surgery in the pediatric intensive care unit at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford for about another week before they are ready to move to an acute care unit.
The operating room team gathers around the surgical table as they are led in words of prayer by the hospital’s chaplain, Diana Brady. The non-denominational prayer was requested by the Sandoval family.
Pediatric radiologist Dr. Frandics Chan, at left, shows a colleague how to use a 3-D virtual-reality imaging system to explore the twins’ vascular structure.
In the OR, approximately 50 people were involved in the girls’ separation over the course of the 17-hour surgery. The team included anesthesiologists, surgeons, physician assistants, nurses and operating room staff.
Surgery begins to separate 2-year-old conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval. Surgeons pictured include lead surgeon Dr. Gary Hartman; plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. H. Peter Lorenz; Dr. Matias Bruzoni; and Surgeon-in-Chief Dr. James Dunn.
An overhead camera was used to display the surgery on monitors in the operating room.
Lead surgeon Dr. Gary Hartman surrounded by additional members of the team.
Eva was moved from OR room 2 (where the twins’ surgery began) into OR room 1 around 6 p.m. on December 6, 2016.
After the twins were separated and transferred to separate operating rooms, the girls’ individual surgical teams began the reconstruction surgery, which went into the early hours of December 7, 2016.
Lead surgeon Dr. Gary Hartman checks on the progress of Erika’s reconstruction surgery, which went into the early hours of December 7, 2016.
Findings from Erika and Eva’s CT and MRI scans were used to print 3D models that helped their surgeons plan their separation. The model of the girls’ body surface enabled the team to decide where to place tissue expanders that stretched their skin in preparation for separation. Models of the twins’ pelvic bones and pelvic blood vessels helped determine the best way to surgically divide them.
Aida and Art Sandoval celebrate after hearing the twins were separated successfully during surgery at the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016.
Aida Sandoval is surrounded by family and friends in the waiting room at the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital, while waiting to hear updates during the separation surgery of conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval, December 6, 2016.
Family and friends of the Sandovals sit in the waiting room at the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital, during the separation surgery of the conjoined twins Erika and Eva, December 6, 2016.
Tonya Pineda, left, and Jennifer Gorsuch, right, wait for news with family and friends the Sandovals in the waiting room at the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital, during the separation surgery of the Sandoval conjoined twins, December 6, 2016.
Aida Sandoval is hugged by her aunt, Imelda Regalado as family members celebrate in the good news of the successful separation of her conjoined twins, Eva and Erika, after Aida came home to the Palo Alto apartment following many hours at the hospital, Dec. 7, 2016.
After many hours at the hospital showing courage and strength, Aida Sandoval sheds some tears of joy talking with family members at her apartment in Palo Alto the day after Eva and Erika's separation surgery, Dec. 7, 2016.
Art and Aida Sandoval celebrate the news of the separation of their conjoined twins, Eva and Erika, at the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016.
The family of Erika and Eva Sandoval, Aniza, Emilio, Art, Aida and Esmeralda, (L to R) surround them in the pre-operating room at Lucille Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto the morning of their separation surgery, Dec. 6, 2016.
Aida's brother Omar Pineda comforts the Sandoval children, Aniza, Esmeralda and Emilio after the twins went into surgery the morning of their separation surgery, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016.
The family of Erika and Eva Sandoval, Aida, Aniza, Emilio, and Esmeralda celebrate after their separation surgery, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 at Lucille Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto.
The family of Erika and Eva Sandoval, Art, Aida, Aniza, Emilio, and Esmeralda celebrate after their separation surgery, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 at Lucille Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto.
Art Sandoval carries conjoined twins Erika and Eva as they prepare to leave their apartment in Palo Alto the morning of their separation surgery, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016.
Art and Aida Sandoval arrive with conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval at the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital as their older son Emilio Sandoval wheels them in at 6am, the morning of their separation surgery, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016.
Art Sandoval carries conjoined twins Erika and Eva as they leave their apartment in Palo Alto the morning of their separation surgery, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, with help from family members.
Art and Aida Sandoval leave their apartment in Palo Alto in the early morning hours, Tuesday, to take conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval to the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital for their separation surgery, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016.
Art Sandoval carries conjoined twins Erika and Eva as they leave their apartment in Palo Alto the morning of their separation surgery, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, with help from family members.
Aniza Sandoval, Erika and Eva's sister, helps get them ready to leave the family's apartment in Palo Alto for their separation surgery, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, as extended family members wake up at 5 am to head to Lucille Packard Children's Hospital.
Eva, left, and Erika Sandoval play at their stroller at home in Palo Alto days before their separation surgery.
Erika and Eva Sandoval wave good-night to their family members before going to bed the night before their separation surgery, Monday, December 5, 2016.
Conjoined twins, Erika and Eva Sandoval, are doted upon while surrounded by their extended family in Palo Alto a day before their separation surgery, Monday, December 5, 2016.
Art and Aida Sandoval say prayers for their conjoined twins, Erika and Eva, at Stanford Memorial Church on Monday, December 5, 2016, the day before their separation surgery at Lucille Packard Children's Hospital.
Erika and Eva Sandoval rest on a chair in their Palo Alto apartment a day before their separation surgery, December 5, 2016.
Conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval say their prayers before going to bed with help from mom, Aida Sandoval and their aunt, Tonya Pineda the night before their risky separation surgery at Lucille Packard Children's Hospital.
Aida Sandoval snuggles with her conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval at their apartment in Palo Alto days before their separation surgery, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Aida Sandoval snuggles with her conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval at their apartment in Palo Alto days before their separation surgery, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Eva, left, and Erika Sandoval on an armchair while Aida Sandoval grabs something from the kitchen at home in Palo Alto days before their separation surgery, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Eva Sandoval, left, holds her hospital badge showing a photo of her mom Aida, while she and her conjoined twin, Erika play at their apartment in Palo Alto days before their surgery, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Eva, left, and Erika Sandoval play at their stroller at home in Palo Alto days before their separation surgery, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
