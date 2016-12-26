California hopes $3 billion experiment will improve health of neediest

5:49 Dave Joerger talks about Kings win streak in pregame conference Pause

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

0:35 Lettuce truck 'pretty much destroyed upon impact'

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

0:56 Prosecutor in Stanford swimmer case urges tougher sexual assault laws

8:23 How to use an epinephrine autoinjector