Yolo County reports first flu death; flu shots still available

Yolo County reported its first flu-related death this season, prompting health officials to remind Californians that it’s not too late to get a flu shot.
The victim was described as an unidentified middle-aged man with “significant, pre-existing medical conditions,” said Yolo County spokeswoman Beth Gabor. The 2016-2017 flu season runs from October through February.
“Even though flu activity in California and much of the country is currently at relatively low levels, the occurrence of this death should serve to inform everyone that influenza is circulating within our county and can potentially cause very serious illness,” said Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Ron Chapman, in a statement.
Flu is a respiratory virus that can cause mild to severe illness, in some cases death. Every year, millions of people get sick with influenza, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized and thousands of people die from flu, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Young children and the elderly are considered especially vulnerable. According to the most recent CDC estimates, anywhere from 12,000 to 56,000 individuals died each year from flu complications 2010 and 2013.
“Vaccination should continue throughout the flu season, even in January or later,” the CDC says. “Some children who have received flu vaccine previously and children who have only received one dose in their lifetime, may need two doses of flu vaccine.” Families are advised to check with their health care provider or pediatrician abour flu shots.
This season’s flu vaccine is considered effective against three influenza strains considered to be the most common.
Sacramento County is hosting its last free flu clinic today until 1 p.m. at 7000 65th St., the county’s voter registration center. The shots are available to anyone 6 months and older who does not have a medical indication against receiving the vaccine. No appointment is necessary.
Numerous pharmacies and health clinics, as well as private physicians, also offer flu shots. The state Department of Public Health’s Vaccine Finder map shows locations that offer flu shots throughout California.
Claudia Buck: 916-321-1968, @Claudia_Buck
Comments