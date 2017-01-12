What’s blocking women from timely breast cancer treatment? UCLA study asks lawmakers to eliminate hurdles

It’s one of the most high-profile, well-funded cancers out there, but breast cancer treatment is still hobbled by obstacles for thousands of California women who get diagnosed each year.
That’s the prognosis by a UCLA research team that cited three main roadblocks: uneven insurance coverage, time limits on treatment programs and language/cultural barriers.
“It surprised us that there still were obstacles to care. … There are barriers that still exist that the health system and policy makers should address,” said Ninez Ponce, associate director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, which released its study today.
Ponce and the study’s co-author AJ Scheitler are addressing a state Capitol briefing today at 1 p.m. to urge lawmakers and health care providers to alleviate some of those roadblocks. The hearing is co-sponsored by state Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, the California Latino Legislative Caucus, the California Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus and the California Legislative Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Caucus.
“We need to be sure that every woman has an equal opportunity when facing breast cancer,” said Pan. “The disparities we have in our state and country impact the outcomes when women are facing breast cancer.”
In 2016, about 26,700 California women were expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer and an estimated 4,400 would die from the disease, according to the study.
One of the hurdles identified was the time limit on treatment for breast cancer patients covered under Every Woman Counts, the state Department of Public Health program that provides free breast cancer care for Medi-Cal-enrolled women for up to 18 months after diagnosis. Some women who have delays in surgery or recovery have exceeded the program’s time limit and can no longer afford treatment, the study noted.
Pan said he supports the idea of extending what he called an “artificial” deadline. “The idea that at 18 months we simply cut you off is just appalling in my mind,” he said. “We all deal with (funding) constraints, but we have to come up with sensible approaches to allow as many women as possible to defeat this terrible disease.”
The study, partly based on interviews with patient navigators, said barriers to care remain, even for those who have health insurance. It specifically cited the narrower provider networks set up by some insurance plans that limit the pool of doctors and specialists available to patients.
Cultural barriers were another impediment, the study found. Many women cannot easily find breast cancer treatment providers who speak their language, thwarting their ability to understand the technical language or options presented by their physician, Scheitler said. Also, some women hesitate to seek care because of cultural beliefs.
“Despite current laws and efforts to address language needs, we still hear consistent challenges from patients,” said Sarah de Guia, executive director of the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network, in an email. “The issue remains complex, ranging from the lack of a diverse workforce to an uneven delivery of language services.”
Among the study’s recommendations: Set a minimum number of breast cancer specialists that must be provided by a health insurance plan; remove time limits on treatment plans; and develop “culturally sensitive” interventions, such as including interpreting services for patients making medical appointments and getting instruction on breast care.
The study was undertaken last year before the Affordable Care Act was at serious risk of being shut down. This month, as congressional Republicans start the process of dismantling the act under President-elect Donald Trump’s direction, it’s unclear what kind of replacement plan will be enacted for the 20 million individuals nationwide who currently are covered under the program.
Ponce said that could exacerbate some of the existing problems of limited insurance coverage. Even after thousands of California women were newly insured under the Affordable Care Act, there was still concern “that all women who have breast cancer (will) get the care they need, regardless of their insurance status. Now without the ACA, it will amplify these problems even more,” she said.
