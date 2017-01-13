Steinberg Institute gets $1.5 million from Sutter for mental health

Sutter Health will donate $1.5 million to the Steinberg Institute to advance mental health services and promote an understanding of mental illness throughout California, the institute announced Friday.
The 2-year-old Steinberg Institute, founded by former state Senate leader and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, advocates for expanded services for the mentally ill, including health care and affordable housing. The Sutter donation is the largest in the institute’s history and will be used in part to bring mental health services to more communities, with an emphasis on children and adolescents, according to a statement released by the institute.
“Investing in organizations like the Steinberg Institute that focus on advocacy and policy is an important piece of the health care system of care,” said James Conforti, president for the Sutter Health Valley Area, in the statement.
The Steinberg Institute recently partnered with Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León to push for the No Place Like Home initiative, which redirected $2 billion in Mental Health Services Act funding toward long-term and short-term housing for homeless people with mental illness.
With the new Sutter Health donation, the institute will look to increase health services for the state’s mentally ill, said Steinberg Institute executive director Maggie Merritt in a statement.
“As research shows us there is no health, without mental health,” she said. “Our partnership with Sutter Health will go a long way toward expanding our reach and ensuring that people receive the care they need, when they need, and for as long as they need it.”
Sammy Caiola: 916-321-1636, @SammyCaiola
