Heading to Mexico? California health officials warn travelers to avoid Zika virus

2:39 How to set up an indoor garden for cannabis Pause

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:22 A look inside BAS Research Center, California’s first licensed medical cannabis manufacturing and research facility

1:17 Can marijuana cure this young boy's deadly seizures?

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:09 Oroville Dam spillway: 'It's not supposed to do that'

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second