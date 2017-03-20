African strain of Zika virus shown to act more quickly than Asian strain

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd Pause

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes

1:11 Jerry Brown: Parts of California will become 'unlivable' if climate change goes unchecked

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

1:24 Delta tunnels battle heats up

1:33 Sacramento County Sheriff says sanctuary state is a bad idea