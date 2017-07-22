Hantavirus survivor’s dad says Bodie living quarters scrubbed as son lay in his room

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:32 UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus Pause 1:01 Split personalities: How the Sandoval twins are doing now 1:28 Sen. Ricardo Lara says he didn't have a doctor as a child 1:17 Sen. Toni Atkins says constituents' fear of losing Obamacare is 'heartwrenching' 0:35 Glove developed by UC San Diego engineers translates American Sign Language alphabet 1:32 Simeon Gant became more mindful about what he ate after reading 'How to eat to live' 0:55 When they encounter opioid OD, these cops can save lives 1:04 Sen. Dianne Feinstein on health care bill: 'This is real...we must stop it.' 1:06 Universal health care backers protest Assembly session 1:27 California Nurses Association protests shelving of single-payer health care bill Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email In this Aug. 30, 2012, video interview, Dr. Charles Chiu, who directs the University of California, San Francisco-Abbott Viral Diagnostics and Discovery Center, discusses hantavirus, a potentially fatal virus transmitted by rodents such as deer mice who directs the UCSF-Abbott Viral Diagnostics and Discovery Center. Other rodents, including house mice, are rarely if ever carriers of the virus. The video has been edited by The Sacramento Bee. UC San Francisco Original YouTube video edited by David Caraccio

In this Aug. 30, 2012, video interview, Dr. Charles Chiu, who directs the University of California, San Francisco-Abbott Viral Diagnostics and Discovery Center, discusses hantavirus, a potentially fatal virus transmitted by rodents such as deer mice who directs the UCSF-Abbott Viral Diagnostics and Discovery Center. Other rodents, including house mice, are rarely if ever carriers of the virus. The video has been edited by The Sacramento Bee. UC San Francisco Original YouTube video edited by David Caraccio