UC Zika research aims to ‘collapse’ mosquito populations

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:32 UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus Pause 1:01 Split personalities: How the Sandoval twins are doing now 1:28 Sen. Ricardo Lara says he didn't have a doctor as a child 1:17 Sen. Toni Atkins says constituents' fear of losing Obamacare is 'heartwrenching' 0:35 Glove developed by UC San Diego engineers translates American Sign Language alphabet 1:32 Simeon Gant became more mindful about what he ate after reading 'How to eat to live' 0:55 When they encounter opioid OD, these cops can save lives 1:04 Sen. Dianne Feinstein on health care bill: 'This is real...we must stop it.' 1:06 Universal health care backers protest Assembly session 1:27 California Nurses Association protests shelving of single-payer health care bill Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The mosquito kills nearly 750,000 people each year. Malaria is the cause for the majority of these deaths, but a Zika outbreak has the Americas scared of this insect. This is how the insect spreads disease to its victims. Sohail Al-Jamea and Meta Viers McClatchy

The mosquito kills nearly 750,000 people each year. Malaria is the cause for the majority of these deaths, but a Zika outbreak has the Americas scared of this insect. This is how the insect spreads disease to its victims. Sohail Al-Jamea and Meta Viers McClatchy