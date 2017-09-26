UC Davis to land millions of dollars for stem cell clinic

The University of California, Davis, is set to receive a $7.9 million award on Thursday to create the first Alpha Clinic stem cell program in Northern California, joining a signature effort of the California stem cell agency to produce a safe stem cell therapy ready for widespread use.
The award comes on top of the $131 million that UCD has already received over the last 12 years from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), as the Oakland-based stem cell agency is formally known. The cash has helped to propel the campus into the top tier of stem cell research institutions in the state, if not the nation. UCD ranks fifth in terms of dollars received, sitting behind only Stanford, UCLA, UC San Diego and UC San Francisco.
Jan Nolta, director of the Stem Cell Program and Institute for Regenerative Cures at UCD, told The Bee in an email, "It would be fabulous to become a part of the important California Alpha Clinic Network and to have the opportunity to expand access to stem cell and regenerative medicine clinical trial enrollment throughout Northern and Central California through our fantastic telehealth program and outstanding (stem cell production) facility."
The main purpose of the Alpha Clinics is to support and run clinical trials to test stem cell therapies on patients for both safety and efficacy.
The UC Davis proposal received high marks during a closed door review in July involving out-of-state reviewers. All that remains is for the CIRM governing board to ratify the decision of reviewers, which is a routine matter in keeping with the years-long practice at the agency.
Despite winning a 13-0 vote from grant reviewers, Nolta is leaving nothing to chance. She and her team are readying for a presentation at the meeting on Thursday in Oakland.
"We are looking forward to presenting our pitch...with nervous anticipation," she said.
The Alpha Clinic program was conceived as a way to help make California the worldwide leader in stem cell research and treatment, creating one-stop centers to help patients and researchers in the complex and difficult field. The centers are linked in a statewide network aimed at fostering cooperation and speeding research. The current centers are located at UCLA/UC Irvine, UC San Diego and the City of Hope in the Los Angeles area.
Currently the clinics are backed with $34 million but also bring their own institutional resources to bear. In addition to UC Davis, another yet-to-be-identified institution is expected to be awarded nearly $8 million Thursday. That would bring the state investment in Alpha Clinics to $50 million.
A CIRM summary of the reviewers’ comments described the UCD application as “strong.”
“The applicant’s telemedicine capabilities were a particular strength and would expand patient access to stem cell clinical trials. Reviewers noted that the (stem cell) manufacturing facility is well established and already provides significant value to trial sponsors,” the document said.
It was the second time around for a UCD Alpha Clinic proposal. In 2014, the school lost out in competition for the first round of funding.
The California stem cell agency was created in 2004 when voters approved Proposition 71, which also provided for $3 billion in state bond funding. CIRM has yet to finance a therapy that is available for widespread use. Currently it is supporting 33 clinical trials – likely 35 by the end of Thursday’s meeting. Clinical trials are the last stage before a treatment can win federal approval for general use. The trials can take years, however.
CIRM is expected to run out of cash for new awards in mid 2020. CIRM directors are currently examining options for future funding.
(Jensen is a former editor at The Bee and has published nearly 5,000 items since 2005 about the stem cell agency on his blog, The California Stem Cell Report. He can be reached at djensen@californiastemcellreport.com and welcomes comments.)
