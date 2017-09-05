‘Pure luck’ led to famous photo of would-be President Ford assassin

At 10:06 a.m. Sept. 5, 1975, in Capitol Park in Sacramento, Lynette Alice “Squeaky” Fromme pulled a Colt .45-caliber pistol from a leg holster, pointed it at President Gerald R. Ford, who was about 2 feet away shaking hands as he headed for a meeting with Gov. Jerry Brown, and pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire a round. Fromme was wrestled to the ground by a Secret Service agent, a Sacramento police officer and bystanders. The follower of cult leader and mass murderer Charles Manson was found guilty in federal court and sentenced to life in prison. Bee file