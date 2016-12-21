More homes coming to Mill at Broadway development

The developers behind the growing Mill at Broadway neighborhood south of downtown Sacramento have sought the city’s approval to begin the next phase of the project.
Bardis Homes has applied to construct 55 condominiums on the site in northwest Land Park, just south of Broadway. Of the new homes, 39 will be single-family residences and the rest will be duplexes, according to the application filed Wednesday.
The Mill is among the most significant recent housing developments near Sacramento’s central city.
The development is to eventually include 825 homes over 32 acres of once-industrial land. A small farm, community park and public market are included in the plans, and homes will range in price from the $200,000s to the $400,000s.
