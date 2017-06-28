Developer Sotiris Kolokotronis is planning a 75-unit apartment building at the corner of 16th and H streets in midtown Sacramento.
Developer Sotiris Kolokotronis is planning a 75-unit apartment building at the corner of 16th and H streets in midtown Sacramento. SKK Development, C2K Architecture
Developer Sotiris Kolokotronis is planning a 75-unit apartment building at the corner of 16th and H streets in midtown Sacramento. SKK Development, C2K Architecture
City Beat

City Beat

News, insight and discussion on Sacramento and its neighborhoods

City Beat

June 28, 2017 4:07 PM

New lofts proposed for midtown Sacramento with ‘live-work’ units on the ground floor

By Ryan Lillis

rlillis@sacbee.com

Another week, another modern apartment building being proposed for the central city.

Developer Sotiris Kolokotronis has submitted plans to the city of Sacramento to build a four-story, 75-unit apartment building on the northeast corner of 16th and H streets. The building – called 1600H Lofts – would replace a parking lot on the site.

Five “live-work” units would sit on the ground floor, with a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments on the other floors. There would be a courtyard and a fitness center. The apartments will have balconies and patios.

There is no mention of affordable housing units in the application.

Kolokotronis is quickly building an empire in the central city. Work could start as early as next month on his 253-unit Press building at 21st and Q streets. Crews are also making steady progress on another project of his, a 68-unit apartment building at 19th and Q streets.

Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Teen proposes Disney-style light show for Old Sacramento

Teen proposes Disney-style light show for Old Sacramento 0:53

Teen proposes Disney-style light show for Old Sacramento
Eight massive U.S. city landmarks 0:44

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks
What kind of monument would say Sacramento? 1:35

What kind of monument would say Sacramento?

View More Video

About This Blog


Ryan Lillis has covered the city of Sacramento, its 108 neighborhoods and its politicians since 2008. Prior to that, he covered crime at The Sacramento Bee. A native of upstate New York, Lillis has a journalism degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Contact Lillis at rlillis@sacbee.com or 916-321-1085. Twitter: @Ryan_Lillis.

Editor's Choice Videos