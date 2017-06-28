New lofts proposed for midtown Sacramento with ‘live-work’ units on the ground floor

Another week, another modern apartment building being proposed for the central city.
Developer Sotiris Kolokotronis has submitted plans to the city of Sacramento to build a four-story, 75-unit apartment building on the northeast corner of 16th and H streets. The building – called 1600H Lofts – would replace a parking lot on the site.
Five “live-work” units would sit on the ground floor, with a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments on the other floors. There would be a courtyard and a fitness center. The apartments will have balconies and patios.
There is no mention of affordable housing units in the application.
Kolokotronis is quickly building an empire in the central city. Work could start as early as next month on his 253-unit Press building at 21st and Q streets. Crews are also making steady progress on another project of his, a 68-unit apartment building at 19th and Q streets.
