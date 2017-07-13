More apartments coming to midtown’s hottest neighborhood

An empty midtown warehouse adorned with a colorful mural is the site of a proposed two-story apartment building and restaurant.

Infinity General Engineering of Elk Grove submitted plans to the city of Sacramento for the new building on S Street, bordering the light rail tracks that run along 20th Street.

The new building would have a restaurant on the ground floor and three apartments on the upper floor. The warehouse would be demolished, according to the application.

That section of midtown has suddenly become the hottest spot for development in the central city. Restaurants, shops, a dog park and hundreds of apartments are under construction within a few blocks of the project site.