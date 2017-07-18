Ruhstaller brewery is getting closer to opening a new taproom on the 700 block of K Street in downtown Sacramento.
Ruhstaller brewery is getting closer to opening a new taproom on the 700 block of K Street in downtown Sacramento. Ruhstaller
Ruhstaller brewery is getting closer to opening a new taproom on the 700 block of K Street in downtown Sacramento. Ruhstaller
City Beat

City Beat

News, insight and discussion on Sacramento and its neighborhoods

City Beat

July 18, 2017 11:17 AM

New details emerge on craft brewery’s K Street taproom

By Ryan Lillis

rlillis@sacbee.com

Ruhstaller brewery’s comeback is almost here.

The brewery has formally submitted plans to the city of Sacramento for a new taproom at 726 K St., part of the 700 block of K street housing and entertainment development. Like Ruhstaller’s old spot a block away at 630 K St., the new taproom will also be in the basement.

A small outdoor patio will serve as the entrance to the bar. The taproom will feature exposed brick and other design features that will lend “greatly to the heritage of the space,” according to Ruhstaller’s application.

The brewery “may show some selected sporting events (Tour of California cycling event) but as at 630 K St. there will not be any TVs in the taproom,” the owners wrote. The taproom will also “reflect the local arts and creative community with art shows and small music performances.”

Ruhstaller’s neighbors on the 700 block of K Street will include an All Good clothing store, Solomon’s Delicatessen, a Buudai restaurant led by Kru’s Billy Ngo and MidiCi Pizza. More than 130 apartments are also being built on the block, which is adjacent to Golden 1 Center.

Harvest time at the Ruhstaller hop yard

Ruhstaller Brewery owner J-E Paino talks about the hop harvest from his farm near Sacramento.

Blair Anthony Robertson The Sacramento Bee
 
Sign up
Get the Food & Drink newsletter every Wednesday. The focus is on cooking, fresh produce, great wines and recipes. Sign up here.

Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Why Panama Pottery might be forced to close its doors

View More Video

About This Blog


Ryan Lillis has covered the city of Sacramento, its 108 neighborhoods and its politicians since 2008. Prior to that, he covered crime at The Sacramento Bee. A native of upstate New York, Lillis has a journalism degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Contact Lillis at rlillis@sacbee.com or 916-321-1085. Twitter: @Ryan_Lillis.