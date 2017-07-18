New details emerge on craft brewery’s K Street taproom

Ruhstaller brewery’s comeback is almost here.

The brewery has formally submitted plans to the city of Sacramento for a new taproom at 726 K St., part of the 700 block of K street housing and entertainment development. Like Ruhstaller’s old spot a block away at 630 K St., the new taproom will also be in the basement.

A small outdoor patio will serve as the entrance to the bar. The taproom will feature exposed brick and other design features that will lend “greatly to the heritage of the space,” according to Ruhstaller’s application.

The brewery “may show some selected sporting events (Tour of California cycling event) but as at 630 K St. there will not be any TVs in the taproom,” the owners wrote. The taproom will also “reflect the local arts and creative community with art shows and small music performances.”

Ruhstaller’s neighbors on the 700 block of K Street will include an All Good clothing store, Solomon’s Delicatessen, a Buudai restaurant led by Kru’s Billy Ngo and MidiCi Pizza. More than 130 apartments are also being built on the block, which is adjacent to Golden 1 Center.