Sacramento’s homeless youths just got a big boost

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 Why Panama Pottery might be forced to close its doors Pause 0:13 Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July 1:19 Sacramento mayor, residents march to end Oak Park violence 0:53 Teen proposes Disney-style light show for Old Sacramento 1:30 Are downtown homeless in danger? 0:44 Eight massive U.S. city landmarks 0:56 Housing advocate: 'It's ridiculous to ask these families to pay this much.' 0:54 California's housing crisis: 'The hardest part is living with someone who I don't know.' 3:26 Steinberg has 'no guarantee, but a real chance' on fighting homelessness 0:50 CHP roust homeless campers from Sacramento courthouse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Sacramento Bee photographers found a few people willing to tell us why they are homeless. Video by Hector Amezcua, Randall Benton and Jose Villegas. Produced by Sue Morrow

Sacramento Bee photographers found a few people willing to tell us why they are homeless. Video by Hector Amezcua, Randall Benton and Jose Villegas. Produced by Sue Morrow