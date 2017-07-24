Is a crackdown on aggressive panhandling coming to Sacramento?

Sacramento plans to crack down on aggressive panhandling.

With the police department receiving complaints of “aggressive or intrusive solicitation,” the city wants to expand the list of places officers can bust people for aggressive panhandling and stiffen the penalties for those offenses.

Hostile panhandling will be prohibited within 35 feet of ATMs, at gas stations, along roadway medians and within 50 feet of public transit stops, according to a revamped city code under consideration Tuesday by the City Council’s Law and Legislation Committee.

The new code would also make it illegal for panhandlers to solicit from people riding in cars that are within 200 feet of an intersection or within 35 feet of a driveway accessing a shopping center.

Anyone who violates the new rules could be charged with a misdemeanor when cited more than twice within a six-month period. Violating the prior code was an infraction.

The changes seek to protect people from becoming “captive audiences” from aggressive solicitors and to block panhandling at places “where citizens are known to have money readily available,” according to a city staff report.

“Solicitors may seek out those people who are a ‘captive audience’ because it is difficult or impossible for those people to exercise their own right to decline to listen to or avoid solicitation from others,” the report reads.

Dion Dwyer, director of public space services at the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, said the business group is receiving more complaints about panhandling, including aggressive behavior and fights erupting when money or cigarettes are not handed over. He said the change will help enforce “a basic level of public decorum.”

“We want to ensure that visitors and residents alike have the ability to freely move around in the downtown corridor without feeling unsafe or like they’re going to accosted,” he said.

Sacramento County began enforcing a similar ordinance in 2015, responding to complaints from residents of suburban communities. A federal lawsuit briefly delayed the ordinance, but the suit was settled after the county agreed to allow solicitation for charitable causes.

Joan Burke, the director of advocacy for homeless service provider Loaves and Fishes, said the city should be careful not to limit free speech and raised concerns that men and women selling newspapers written and produced by the homeless could be caught up in the new rules. She said an officer’s interpretation of aggressive panhandling “can be very subjective.”

“It encourages selective enforcement, as in someone who appears homeless might be cited and someone who appears not to be homeless might not be,” she said.

Burke added that aggressive panhandling “should be discouraged” and that she agrees with most of the city’s definition of that behavior, including using abusive language and unwanted physical contact.

“But just approaching someone is not aggressive,” she said.