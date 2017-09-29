More Videos

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets. 0:28

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets.

Pause
Midtown Association steps up efforts to serve the homeless 1:07

Midtown Association steps up efforts to serve the homeless

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 0:48

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26 1:38

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26

The ABCs of charter schools 1:22

The ABCs of charter schools

Sac High players take a knee, with or without the Anthem 0:58

Sac High players take a knee, with or without the Anthem

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 1:43

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 2:14

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 2:13

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon

Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing 0:36

Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing

  • Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital?

    What is Sacramento's claim to fame? Locals weigh in.

What is Sacramento's claim to fame? Locals weigh in. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
What is Sacramento's claim to fame? Locals weigh in. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
City Beat

City Beat

News, insight and discussion on Sacramento and its neighborhoods

City Beat

Hey Sacramento, how much would you pay to put ‘City of Trees’ back on your water tower?

By Ryan Lillis

rlillis@sacbee.com

September 29, 2017 3:50 PM

When Kelan Johnson was a young boy visiting his grandmother in Meadowview, he’d often notice the “City of Trees” slogan painted on the side of the large water tower along Interstate 5. As he grew older, he began to recognize that the slogan was part of his hometown’s culture, featured in local music and art.

“My whole life I’ve been seeing this ‘City of Trees’ sign right there on the water tower,” he said. “And all of a sudden I drove by one day and it was completely changed. I didn’t understand.”

After the slogan was replaced by “America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital” earlier this year, Johnson launched an online petition to pressure city officials into bringing back the old sign. And there now may be some momentum behind Johnson’s campaign.

Johnson met last week with Councilman Rick Jennings’ chief of staff and was told that Jennings would be open to placing “City of Trees” back on the water tower if Johnson could come up with the money to pay for the work. The early estimate pegs the cost at between $30,000 and $40,000.

Jennings opposes taking down the farm-to-fork slogan, but might support painting “City of Trees” on the blank side of the water tower visible from the southbound lanes of I-5.

“(Jennings) is firm on keeping ‘Farm to Fork’ on the tower, but he believes they can coexist,” said Jennings chief of staff Dennis Rogers. “We would be happy to help with the discussion within the city should they raise the money to put ‘City of Trees’ on the blank space.”

Visit Sacramento, the local tourism agency, led the effort to place the farm-to-fork motto on the tower. Mike Testa, president and CEO of the group, said they pushed for the slogan in part because nearly 30 cities around the nation – including six in California – also identify themselves as a “City of Trees.”

“Do I think ‘City of Trees’ drives visitors? No, I don’t,” Testa said. “It’s not a unique identity for us. That being said, if it’s important to the community, (placing it back on the tower with the farm-to-fork motto) is a worthwhile compromise to explore.”

Johnson’s online petition on change.org had more than 4,000 signatures as of Friday afternoon. He said he will rely on that group of supporters – and some additional fundraising events – to help collect the money he needs to get “City of Trees” back on the tower.

“I’m going to contact as many people as I can who love this city and want to see it back up there,” he said. “Farm to fork is something great that can be a part of us, but ‘City of Trees’ isn’t just a name – it’s part of our culture.”

Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets.

View More Video

About This Blog


Ryan Lillis has covered the city of Sacramento, its 108 neighborhoods and its politicians since 2008. Prior to that, he covered crime at The Sacramento Bee. A native of upstate New York, Lillis has a journalism degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Contact Lillis at rlillis@sacbee.com or 916-321-1085. Twitter: @Ryan_Lillis.