FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, construction continues on three large, glass-covered domes as part of an expansion of the Amazon.com campus in downtown Seattle. Amazon said Thursday, Sept. 7, that it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees. It plans to stay in its sprawling Seattle headquarters and the new space will be "a full equal" of its current home, said founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.
FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, construction continues on three large, glass-covered domes as part of an expansion of the Amazon.com campus in downtown Seattle. Amazon said Thursday, Sept. 7, that it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees. It plans to stay in its sprawling Seattle headquarters and the new space will be "a full equal" of its current home, said founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. Elaine Thompson AP
FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, construction continues on three large, glass-covered domes as part of an expansion of the Amazon.com campus in downtown Seattle. Amazon said Thursday, Sept. 7, that it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees. It plans to stay in its sprawling Seattle headquarters and the new space will be "a full equal" of its current home, said founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. Elaine Thompson AP
City Beat

City Beat

News, insight and discussion on Sacramento and its neighborhoods

City Beat

Hey Amazon, Sacramento is ready to offer you financial incentives

By Ryan Lillis

rlillis@sacbee.com

October 04, 2017 2:02 PM

As it finalizes its bid to land a new headquarters for Amazon, the city of Sacramento is changing its policy to allow staff members to offer financial incentives to large companies interested in relocating here.

Under the previous policy, economic development staffers would generally seek City Council approval before negotiating with companies on incentives such as tax breaks. The new policy cuts out that step, but will still require City Council approval before an incentive of more than $100,000 can be finalized.

“This makes it clear not just to Amazon but to other industries and companies that are looking to relocate to Sacramento that we are willing to use reasonable and aggressive tools at our disposal,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

By approving the new policy on Tuesday by a unanimous vote, the City Council is allowing city staffers to offer incentives in its bid to Amazon, which is due Oct. 19. Amazon announced last month it is seeking proposals from North American cities that want to host a second headquarters for the company, and Sacramento will join a long list of cities submitting bids.

The new Job Growth and Employment Incentive Strategy allows the city to offer incentives to companies that pledge to bring more than 500 high-paying jobs to the city. Incentives could include property tax refunds, but city staff said the city’s financial benefit from a new company here would be worth more than those enticements.

“Hopefully sooner rather than later we’re going to have big announcements in this city about the use of this policy to actually land some real jobs and real industries,” the mayor said.

More Videos

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Pause
Imagine Dragons music comes to hospitalized kids 2:54

Imagine Dragons music comes to hospitalized kids

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa 1:58

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 1:43

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 2:36

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:45

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse

Coming right down the chute at Oroville Dam spillway 1:40

Coming right down the chute at Oroville Dam spillway

Passengers trains through midtown streets? 1:12

Passengers trains through midtown streets?

Mike Pereira on 49ers-Cardinals reversal: 'Replay was wrong on this one. I was right' 1:47

Mike Pereira on 49ers-Cardinals reversal: 'Replay was wrong on this one. I was right'

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting

  • Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility

    The robots allow the 855,000 square-foot center at Metro Air Park to store 50 percent more goods and ship goods faster than a facility without robots. The facility is set to open in late August.

Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility

The robots allow the 855,000 square-foot center at Metro Air Park to store 50 percent more goods and ship goods faster than a facility without robots. The facility is set to open in late August.

Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets.

View More Video

About This Blog


Ryan Lillis has covered the city of Sacramento, its 108 neighborhoods and its politicians since 2008. Prior to that, he covered crime at The Sacramento Bee. A native of upstate New York, Lillis has a journalism degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Contact Lillis at rlillis@sacbee.com or 916-321-1085. Twitter: @Ryan_Lillis.