Hundreds of illegal pot houses close after Sacramento cracks down

More Videos 1:41 'They went after me instead of him' Pause 1:23 ‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 0:28 'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets. 3:53 Watch raucous exchange with homeless activists at Sacramento City Council meeting 1:14 Despite county law, panhandling remains widespread 1:48 The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento 1:11 Watch it fall: Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:09 Assessor's Office managers got bigger tax reductions than neighbors in these neighborhoods 1:28 How to zipper merge 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento If you are 21, you can grow marijuana in California. But the rules vary by city. Here is what’s legal in Sacramento if you want to grow pot. If you are 21, you can grow marijuana in California. But the rules vary by city. Here is what’s legal in Sacramento if you want to grow pot. Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee

If you are 21, you can grow marijuana in California. But the rules vary by city. Here is what’s legal in Sacramento if you want to grow pot. Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee