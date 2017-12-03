Sacramento refuses to clean lead-tainted lawns near gun range, says airport is to blame

More Videos 0:28 'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets. Pause 1:01 Homeowners anxious after Sacramento finds elevated lead levels in their yards 0:49 Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like 1:16 Sacramento police officers train with less lethal weapons 1:32 What happens during a school lockdown? 2:33 'I am not safe. My kids are not safe': Afghan family seeks entry to U.S. 0:41 Take a tour of the upscale condo community where Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian own units 1:28 How to zipper merge 1:13 Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017 1:28 What it's like to run the California International Marathon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Homeowners anxious after Sacramento finds elevated lead levels in their yards Residents in the Mangan Park neighborhood of Sacramento express concerns after the city determined that some yards had high enough levels of lead to pose health risks over a long period of time, particularly to children. Residents in the Mangan Park neighborhood of Sacramento express concerns after the city determined that some yards had high enough levels of lead to pose health risks over a long period of time, particularly to children. Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee

