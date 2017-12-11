Check out what the new downtown Sacramento Community Center Theater will look like

The city of Sacramento has received new architectural drawings of a renovated Community Center Theater.
The DLR Group and Westlake Reed Leskosky sent the drawings to the city last week. With those drawings filed, the city can now work on preparing documents to issue construction permits for the renovation and settle on a maximum price for the project.
The City Council is expected to sign off on financing for the theater renovation during mid-2018, with construction slated to begin in 2019. The project is expected to cost around $83 million and will be paid for predominantly by bonds backed by hotel taxes.
The new design shows a theater with a more open exterior than the brutalist box design of the current facility. City officials have long wanted to renovate the L Street theater to address its poor acoustics and cramped lobby.
In the meantime, the city talking with the Sacramento Kings, concert promoter Live Nation and convention operator SMG to run the theater, convention center and Memorial Auditorium.
