Sacramento team needs more money to join Major League Soccer. Owner says it’s a ‘tall task’

More Videos

Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter 1:15

Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter

Pause
'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war 2:52

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:21

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 0:13

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 0:33

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass 2:41

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

  • Sacramento faces 'funding gap' in Major League Soccer bid, Mayor Steinberg says

    Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg held a press conference Dec. 21 to discuss Major League Soccer's decision to delay the announcement of the league's next franchise until next year.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg held a press conference Dec. 21 to discuss Major League Soccer's decision to delay the announcement of the league's next franchise until next year. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg held a press conference Dec. 21 to discuss Major League Soccer's decision to delay the announcement of the league's next franchise until next year. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
City Beat

City Beat

News, insight and discussion on Sacramento and its neighborhoods

City Beat

Sacramento team needs more money to join Major League Soccer. Owner says it’s a ‘tall task’

By Ryan Lillis

rlillis@sacbee.com

December 21, 2017 08:28 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 07:50 AM

Sacramento is still in the hunt for a Major League Soccer franchise. And the group leading the city’s expansion bid knows what it will take to make the cut: a lot more money.

Despite a significant funding gap, the city’s bid remains alive after Major League Soccer announced Thursday morning that it will not name the next expansion franchise until next year, saying it “remains in discussions” with Sacramento, Cincinnati and Detroit.

“All three submitted impressive bids which the league will take additional time to review before announcing a final decision in the new year,” MLS said in a statement.

Nashville was awarded an expansion franchise Wednesday, and one more spot remains up for grabs. MLS had said it wanted to announce two expansion cities before the end of the year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Sacramento group said Thursday it must strengthen its funding plan over the next several months. It is unclear how much more time MLS will give cities to strengthen their bids.

Time has not been an ally to Sacramento’s MLS quest: the expansion fee has nearly doubled in recent years to $150 million. Meanwhile, the cost of a new soccer stadium in the downtown railyard is expected to be around $250 million, roughly $70 million more than the original budget.

“We have a funding gap, that’s no secret, but it’s one that can be fixed,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said at a morning press conference outside City Hall. “The gap will be fixed.”

Sacramento is not the only city facing questions. Both Cincinnati and Detroit have unresolved stadium issues, although their investors have far more wealth than the group leading the Sacramento effort.

In a letter to Republic FC fans, Sacramento lead investor Kevin Nagle wrote the escalating costs of launching an MLS franchise “are typical challenges in business, sports, and MLS,” but that the increased costs “have required us to revisit and rethink how we will fund the bid.”

“While we’ve made tremendous strides, the plan we presented to the MLS Expansion Committee a few weeks back raised fair and reasonable questions about the need for additional financial capacity,” Nagle wrote. “Both then to MLS, and now to you, we have pledged to do whatever it takes to address and resolve these questions.”

Nagle said the group would try to find a new major investor, or investors, “who have a passion for MLS, bring additional financial wherewithal to the group, and will protect the spirit, culture and values of Republic FC.” Nagle wrote in his letter he would remain the lead investor, noting he has personally invested nearly $30 million in the bid already. However, he said at the City Hall press conference he would be “open and flexible” with his role “to attract the right partners.”

Neither Steinberg nor Nagle would specify the amount of the funding gap, but indicated it is significant. The process of finding a major investor may take several months, the mayor said.

“I will not predict the outcome, but I can confidently say this: when we address our ownership equity gap, MLS would make a smart, savvy and visionary decision to choose Sacramento,” the mayor said.

Republic FC will also seek more limited partners and will “identify pathways for our fans, corporate partners, and community at large to help us reach this final objective in our bid.”

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Meanwhile, Silicon Valley executive Meg Whitman has again withdrawn as an investor; Nagle said Whitman previously was a limited partner.

Jed York, the CEO of the San Francisco 49ers, has invested in the stadium development and may contribute further investments. Sacramento developer Mark Friedman is another significant investor in the expansion bid.

“No question, this will be a tall task,” Nagle wrote. “And we will need to move quickly to remain competitive for the next expansion slot. But if ever there was a community that can dig deep and persevere, it’s Sacramento. Our paths to victory are rarely straight. We’re no strangers to adversity. We’re used to beating the odds and proving skeptics wrong. We’ve been here before. This journey, long as it may be, will prove once again why we are truly indomitable.”

The MLS delay indicates the league may have questions about the bids in Cincinnati and Detroit as well.

Cincinnati’s expansion group has received $51 million in public money for a stadium in the Oakley neighborhood, roughly five miles from downtown. But FC Cincinnati had initially asked for $70 million in public money and it’s unclear if the approved subsidy will be enough, according to media reports. MLS has said several times it prefers stadiums in urban settings.

FC Cincinnati also has floated building a stadium in the West End neighborhood, bordering downtown. However, the team does not control the land where a West End stadium could be built.

A third possible stadium site is in Newport, Ky., across the Ohio River from downtown Cincinnati.

In Detroit, the expansion bid leaders have proposed playing games in Ford Field, home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions. MLS has said many times it prefers teams play in soccer-specific stadiums.

Sacramento’s stadium proposal in the railyard has the approval of the City Council and the team has spent millions preparing the site for construction.

More Videos

Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter 1:15

Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter

Pause
'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war 2:52

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:21

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 0:13

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 0:33

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass 2:41

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

  • Sacramento group arrives for MLS expansion presentation

    The ownership group representing Sacramento Republic FC, joined by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and former Mayor Kevin Johnson, arrive at MLS headquarters Wednesday to make its final presentation to Major League Soccer owners tasked with recommending two expansion cities for the nation’s top professional soccer league.

Sacramento group arrives for MLS expansion presentation

The ownership group representing Sacramento Republic FC, joined by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and former Mayor Kevin Johnson, arrive at MLS headquarters Wednesday to make its final presentation to Major League Soccer owners tasked with recommending two expansion cities for the nation’s top professional soccer league.

Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee

Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter 1:15

Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter

Pause
'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war 2:52

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:21

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 0:13

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 0:33

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass 2:41

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

  • 'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets.

    Xavier Cabano, 28, and four friends were camped out on 14th Street on Tuesday, eating snacks and guarding a large cart the group uses to store their clothes. He said his group has gotten more grief from police since residents began asking city officials to clear them out.

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets.

View More Video

About This Blog


Ryan Lillis has covered the city of Sacramento, its 108 neighborhoods and its politicians since 2008. Prior to that, he covered crime at The Sacramento Bee. A native of upstate New York, Lillis has a journalism degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Contact Lillis at rlillis@sacbee.com or 916-321-1085. Twitter: @Ryan_Lillis.