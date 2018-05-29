'You have shocked the world.' Cincinnati wins Major League Soccer team ahead of Sacramento

SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg held a press conference Dec. 21 to discuss Major League Soccer's decision to delay the announcement of the league's next franchise until next year. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg held a press conference Dec. 21 to discuss Major League Soccer's decision to delay the announcement of the league's next franchise until next year. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee