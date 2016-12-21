Why DeMarcus Cousins’ latest meltdown is not the biggest problem plaguing the Kings

4:47 An elated Cousins on his 55-point night and bizarre final minute Pause

1:13 Will Trump support black colleges?

0:37 Coach Joerger responds to discipline of Cousins, time to move on

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

1:47 California Chrome's farewell to California fans

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'