Team fines Kings player DeMarcus Cousins after run-ins with media

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban Pause

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

8:23 How to use an epinephrine autoinjector

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'

2:43 Cousins says more ball movement could have made it easier on Kings’ offense

1:22 Dave Joerger didn't see the "force" Kings needed to win at Dallas

2:44 DeMarcus Cousins praises energy Kings' bench brings to the floor

1:45 81 homeless people remembered at 3rd Annual Interfaith Memorial

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking