Sacramento Kings

December 20, 2016 7:52 AM

Team fines Kings player DeMarcus Cousins after run-ins with media

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

The Sacramento Kings have reacted to DeMarcus Cousins’ disagreements with the media by fining the star player.

As reported by ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, the Kings have imposed a “substantial fine” on Cousins. However, the fine amount was not announced.

The fine comes after recent confrontations with the media, including one with a Sacramento Bee columnist in the locker room. The Kings’ statement:

“The Kings have a clear set of standards of conduct expected of our entire organization. As a result of negative interactions with certain members of the media that were not corrected after verbal warnings, we have decided to impose a substantial fine. If this behavior is repeated again we will be forced to consider further discipline.”

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Sacramento Kings

Comments

 

Videos

Cousins says more ball movement could have made it easier on Kings’ offense

View more video

Sports Videos