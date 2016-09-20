New light rail app allows you to photograph, report suspicious behavior

Sacramento Regional Transit, operators of the countywide light rail system, launched a smartphone and tablet app on Tuesday that allows riders to discretely report suspicious or illegal activity they see on trains or buses.
The app, called Alert SacRT, is part of an ongoing effort to increase rider safety and convenience.
Riders can send photos, text messages or six-second videos to RT police, transit officials said. The app allows riders to contact police anonymously if they choose. The app automatically disabled the camera flash so photos can be taken discretely, officials said.
The app also has a “Call RT Police” button that allows customers to speak directly to RT police. It also provides push notifications to users informing them of major RT service disruptions and other service issues.
“We need our customers to be engaged and participate in making their riding experience better,” RT General Manager Henry Li said in a press statement. “This app will allow easy connectivity to our staff who can respond and deal with nuisance or criminal activity.”
“Together we will make Sac RT a clean, safe, and convenient way to travel.”
The app is part of an ongoing series of changes at RT, many of them in preparation for the opening of the downtown Golden 1 Center arena in two weeks, when many new riders are expected to use the train system to get to and from events.
The agency has increased policing on trains in recent months, and plans to have an officer or transit official on every train to and from the arena during event days. RT also has increased train cleaning. The agency will expand guard and transit security hours as well at stations that are expected to be used most heavily during arena event days.
Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak
