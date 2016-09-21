Yolo, Roseville, Sacramento transit agencies offer special service to downtown arena

Yolo Transit on Wednesday announced free shuttles to the Golden 1 Center arena, the third transit agency offering arena-goers an alternative to cars.
YoloBus will offer 15-minute shuttles, called The Y, from West Sacramento during events with 10,000-plus attendees. The arena opens Oct. 4 with a Paul McCartney concert.
Riders can board the shuttle at the West Sacramento transit center on West Capitol Avenue, across from City Hall, or at stops near Raley Field and Tower Bridge. The agency will offer bus service from Davis and Woodland to the shuttle stop. Round-trip fare from Davis or Woodland on those buses is $7 in cash at time of boarding. Group passes for up to four people may also be purchased on the bus for $14.
The shuttle will take the place of regular bus routes into downtown Sacramento during major arena events. Yolobus weekday commuter buses to downtown Sacramento will not be affected. Return service from the arena area will take place starting 20 minutes after the end of a major event.
For more information, go to www.yolobus.com/y or call 530-661-0816
Sacramento Regional Transit plans to run additional light-rail trains to and from the arena on all event nights, extending train hours to handle after-event crowds. The agency has announced it will offer free rides to arena event-goers on certain, as-yet unspecified occasions. The first such free-ride day will be Oct. 1, when the Kings hold a daylong FanFest. The FanFest is free, but limited to people who obtain tickets on the Kings’ website.
Roseville also will provide a “Game Day Express” bus to Kings games at the arena. If the service is popular, city officials said they may run shuttles for other Golden 1 events. Round-trip bus fare will be $15 for those paying on the spot. Advance tickets will be $12 for adults and $9 for youths ages 3 to 18. Kids under 3, sitting on a parent's lap, will ride for free. One or two buses will run, depending on demand.
Advance tickets will go on sale in October at the Roseville Transit website, at www.roseville.ca.us/transportation/roseville_transit.
Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak
