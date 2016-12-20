Repairs to badly damaged light-rail in Folsom could take two months

A truck transporting an oversized load in Folsom on Dec. 12 caused some of the worst damage that Sacramento Regional Transit's light-rail system has ever experienced and could prevent trains from reaching central Folsom through February.
The truck ran into one of RT’s crossing gate mechanisms at the Natoma Street intersection. The gate mechanism came in contact with the overhead wire on which trains operate, which in turn sent high voltage into the signal and grade crossing protection systems, causing extensive damage, RT officials said.
It caused high voltage electricity to momentarily course “to places it’s not supposed to go,” said Mark Lonergan, RT’s operations chief. “It literally blew the doors off the signal case that controls the crossing gates.”
Some of the repair work will be done off site and may take two months to complete, RT announced. In the meantime, trains go as far as Iron Point Road. RT also is running buses between central Folsom and the Iron Point station.
RT has adjusted shuttle buses timing this week in order to connect with trains at down-stream stations, officials said. RT officials suggested passengers also might find it convenient to park and ride from the Iron Point, Hazel or Sunrise stations.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments