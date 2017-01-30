Big rig fire, clean-up close southbound Highway 99 in Galt

Crews continued to clear remnants of a big rig fire on southbound Highway 99 at Twin Cities Road in Galt on Monday morning.
Cosumnes Fire Department received a report of a truck brake fire at Twin Cities Road about 1 a.m. Responding firefighters found the big rig’s trailer, carrying various paper products, also burning, Cosumnes Fire Chief Tracey Hansen said.
Firefighters tore open the cargo bin to extinguish the the blaze in the highly flammable paper products, Hansen said. There were no injuries.
Southbound lanes of the freeway were closed, and traffic was rerouted off the highway, Hansen said. The lanes will remained closed until clean-up is complete. The California Highway Patrol did not estimate when they will be re-opened.
Robin Opsahl: 916-321-1176, @robinlopsahl
Comments