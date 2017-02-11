Flooded conditions likely factor in train derailment, Union Pacific says

1:22 Sacramento area flooding through the years: 1862-2017 Pause

1:43 Water continues to rush down Oroville spillway on Friday

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:46 See water rush at Oroville Dam as untested emergency spillway activated

0:53 Workers take to air to prep electrical towers near Oroville Dam as emergency spillway is activated

1:09 Oroville Dam spillway: 'It's not supposed to do that'

1:11 Fire captain explains the flood danger facing residents in south Sacramento County

3:41 Watch California National Guard chopper crew rescue man, 81, from Plumas County flood waters

0:13 Cosumnes Fire crews rescue two people stranded after flood waters sweep truck 50 feet off road