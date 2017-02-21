Snow, road damage cause spinouts, closures on Highway 50, I-80

Damage to the westbound lanes of Highway 50 near Bridal Veil Falls continues to deteriorate and hazardous driving conditions have closed Interstate 80, the California Highway Patrol reports.
The state Department of Transportation is reducing eastbound traffic to one lane to allow westbound traffic to continue, according to the CHP.
Earlier, it was reported that a shoulder along westbound Highway 50 east of Bridal Veil Falls collapsed and the slow lane is buckling.
Along I-80 in the mountains, eastbound traffic was being held near Castle Peak due to multiple spinouts on snowy roads. All westbound traffic was being turned around at the state line due to lack of road traction. And traction issues also prompted trucks to be turned around at Applegate in the eastbound direction of the freeway.
Meanwhile, chains are required Tuesday morning on Interstate 80 and Highway 50 in the Sierra.
Highway 89 at the west shore of Emerald Bay is closed for avalanche concerns, Caltrans reports.
