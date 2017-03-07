Light-rail service to Historic Folsom to resume Wednesday

A light-rail train pulled into Historic Folsom on Tuesday night for the first time in nearly three months.
Following the arrival of the test train, Sacramento Regional Transit officials announced that service to central Folsom will resume Wednesday.
Service to the historic district had been disrupted since Dec. 12, when a semi-truck transporting an oversized load ran into the crossing gate mechanism at the Natoma Street intersection in Folsom.
The crash caused the gate to come in contact with the overhead wire on which the trains operate. That sent high voltage into the signal and grade-crossing protection systems, according to RT.
The damage, described as some of the worst the light-rail system had experienced, prevented trains from reaching central Folsom.
