Need a ride? Bike-share coming to Sacramento, West Sacramento and Davis

Residents of Sacramento, West Sacramento and Davis soon can rent a bike on the sidewalk with a tap of their smart phone and leave it a few blocks or miles away at a street rack when done. Local officials on Thursday, April 20, 2017, said they will sign a deal with Social Bikes, known as SoBi, an international bike-share, to bring a fleet of cycles to city streets starting next month. Here's how the program will work. Video courtesy Social Bicycles