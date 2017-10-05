Truck fire backs up traffic on westbound I-80 in Placer County

A truck and trailer caught on fire Thursday afternoon, backing up traffic on the westbound lanes of Interstate 80, just west of Horseshoe Bar Road in Loomis, the California Highway Patrol reports.
#TrafficAlert I-80 WB at Horseshoe Bar Rd. ALL lanes open - heavy backlog to Newcastle needs to clear. EB also congested. Drive cautiously! pic.twitter.com/mfRZKo1d4h— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 5, 2017
The fire, reported at 1:20 p.m., briefly closed westbound I-80 lanes. All lanes reopened by 2:35 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation, but freeway traffic is congested on both sides of the freeway.
