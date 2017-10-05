Transportation

Truck fire backs up traffic on westbound I-80 in Placer County

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

October 05, 2017 1:49 PM

A truck and trailer caught on fire Thursday afternoon, backing up traffic on the westbound lanes of Interstate 80, just west of Horseshoe Bar Road in Loomis, the California Highway Patrol reports.

The fire, reported at 1:20 p.m., briefly closed westbound I-80 lanes. All lanes reopened by 2:35 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation, but freeway traffic is congested on both sides of the freeway.

