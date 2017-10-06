Traffic from big-rig protest snarls Sacramento freeways Friday afternoon

A large procession of slow-moving big-rigs caused major traffic tie-ups Friday afternoon on Sacramento freeways, including a near stoppage on Interstate 5 just after noon downtown when a cluster of truck drivers slowed to 5 mph.
The slowdown is part of a series of protests this week against a new set of federal regulations.
According to Kamaljit Kaur, a Fresno community organizer of the Jakara Movement, a nonprofit community-building organization, this past week truck drivers, small fleet owners and owner-operator truckers have been protesting against the Electronic Logging Device regulation set to be begin in December.
On Friday morning, a demonstration was held in Yuba City. Truckers then headed to Fresno at mid-day, passing through Sacramento in early afternoon, causing problems on Interstate 5, Highway 99 and Highway 50 downtown.
Local Caltrans officials said the protest organizers had told them that at least 100 big rigs would be part of the convoy.
According to one California Highway Patrol online report, some truckers briefly stopped their rigs on I-5 in downtown and got out. CHP spokesman Chad Hertzell said officers had contacted the truckers on the freeway and were encouraging them to speed up. He said it was unclear yet if officers were issuing citations.
“We have a bunch of units there now,” Hertzell said. “If they are going 5 miles per hour, that can be rather hazardous. Our main concern is to keep traffic flowing smoothly. Going that slow is dangerous for them and for others.”
SAC Southbound I-5 watch for slow moving traffic into Sac County due to big-rig/semi convoy demonstration. Expect delays. No ETO— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 6, 2017
The Fresno Bee reported that starting Dec. 18, long-haul trucks must have an electronic logging device that tracks how many hours the trucker is using the vehicle. The old paper logbooks in use since the 1930s can no longer be used.
Advocates say the so-called ELD will prevent truckers from working too many hours and reduce the risk of devastating crashes. But truckers who work as owner-operators or owners of small trucking companies say the rule will add costs, cut their incomes, give large trucking companies an advantage and are an affront to human dignity.
By law, truckers can work 14 hours a day, with a maximum of 11 hours of driving time. Once the electronic logging device is activated, it stays on for 14 hours straight, according to the protesting truckers. They must stop even if they are in a dangerous area, they said.
About 300 long-haul truckers held a three-hour protest Thursday in front of Fresno City Hall, The Fresno Bee reported. The protest is a part of a nationwide trucker movement called Operation Black and Blue, according to the newspaper.
Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak
