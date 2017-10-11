New state regulations allow robot cars on streets with no one at the wheel or even in the car

1:31 Will the Elephant Train be a success in Sacramento? Pause

1:12 Passengers trains through midtown streets?

1:02 Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device

0:12 This dramatic video from heart of wildfire shows dangerous conditions firefighters are facing

1:07 Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood

2:07 Here's what you need to know about smoke, air quality and wind today

0:39 See two days of fires in Wine Country – and beyond – burning from space

1:20 A look at Northern California wildfire devastation from the air and on land

0:32 Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations