More Videos

What it's like to run the California International Marathon 1:28

What it's like to run the California International Marathon

Pause
How to zipper merge 1:28

How to zipper merge

Take a trip down memory lane for SMF’s 50th anniversary 1:33

Take a trip down memory lane for SMF’s 50th anniversary

Need a bike? Here's how to rent one in Sacramento. 0:51

Need a bike? Here's how to rent one in Sacramento.

'Every house is gone and the school is all that's left,' says Sonoma schools leader 1:13

'Every house is gone and the school is all that's left,' says Sonoma schools leader

Where to catch light parades in Sacramento region 1:00

Where to catch light parades in Sacramento region

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 1:20

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?

  • What's it like to run the California International Marathon?

    Runners in the 2016 California International Marathon describe their experiences on the course, which begins in Folsom and ends at the Capitol.

Runners in the 2016 California International Marathon describe their experiences on the course, which begins in Folsom and ends at the Capitol. Ellen Garrison The Sacramento Bee
Runners in the 2016 California International Marathon describe their experiences on the course, which begins in Folsom and ends at the Capitol. Ellen Garrison The Sacramento Bee

Transportation

Road closures for Sunday’s California International Marathon

By Nathaniel Levine And Sharon Okada

nlevine@sacbee.com

November 30, 2017 01:01 PM

UPDATED 24 MINUTES AGO

A record level of participation in the California International Marathon on Sunday will mean fewer gaps in the field for a race that blocks traffic from Folsom to downtown Sacramento.

In past races, monitors occasionally allowed traffic to cross the course but only if there were large gaps between runners. Motorists should plan to avoid the course during the race.

More than 11,000 runners registered this year for the marathon’s 35th anniversary, and another 7,000 registered for its relay event and the 5K held in downtown Sacramento. About 9,000 runners registered for the marathon in 2016.

The CIM’s start area in Folsom is closed to spectators. There is no non-official vehicle access near the course start on Auburn-Folsom Road near Folsom Dam, and parking is limited. Street closures in the area begin at 4 a.m. on Sunday and end at 9 a.m. The race starts at 7 a.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The race concludes at the state Capitol. Roads in that area will start closing at 8 a.m. on Saturday, beginning with Capitol Mall between 8th and 10th streets. Some closures around the finish will be in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday.

The slightly downhill course, which drops 340 feet in elevation over its length, is known as a place to run a fast time to qualify for the Boston Marathon. The CIM is put on by the Sacramento Running Association.

 

California International Marathon Route

Source: California International Marathon
The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

What it's like to run the California International Marathon 1:28

What it's like to run the California International Marathon

Pause
How to zipper merge 1:28

How to zipper merge

Take a trip down memory lane for SMF’s 50th anniversary 1:33

Take a trip down memory lane for SMF’s 50th anniversary

Need a bike? Here's how to rent one in Sacramento. 0:51

Need a bike? Here's how to rent one in Sacramento.

'Every house is gone and the school is all that's left,' says Sonoma schools leader 1:13

'Every house is gone and the school is all that's left,' says Sonoma schools leader

Where to catch light parades in Sacramento region 1:00

Where to catch light parades in Sacramento region

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 1:20

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?

  • How to zipper merge

    While getting over early may seem like the safest and fastest way to merge, it may not be the best way to get through.

How to zipper merge

View More Video